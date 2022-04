2 Dominating Stocks That I'm Not Worried About at All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2021 was an incredible year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). These special types of stocks, which invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, managed to outperform the S&P 500 by a whopping 12%, producing a nearly 40% return for investors over the last year. Despite the real estate market remaining as strong as ever, recent stock market turbulence has erased some of those gains and left a number of high-quality REITs down notably.For example, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), two dominating stocks, are down 26% and 15%, respectively. Despite wavering confidence over where these companies could be headed, here's why I'm not worried about them at all.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading