2 Dow Jones Dividend Stocks That Still Look Like Bargains

It's already been a pretty good year for two of America's three main market indexes. Enthusiasm for growth stocks already pushed the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes more than 6% higher since the start of 2024.Unfortunately, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hasn't kept pace with its larger cousins. It's up by less than 1.5% this year, and some of its components appear underappreciated.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel