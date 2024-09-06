|
06.09.2024 10:15:00
2 Dow Jones Stocks Billionaires Are Buying
Following the stock picks of billionaires can help any investor become more informed about the markets and what stocks might be worth closer consideration. Billionaire investors tend to focus on relatively safe companies that can grow and preserve wealth, and they can afford to conduct thorough research into the companies they invest in. They have shown a propensity for avoiding companies that have peaked and/or are losing their competitive edge.Billionaires Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global Investors and Daniel Loeb of Third Point currently hold large stakes in two tech stocks that are among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Halvorsen has had a very successful career as a professional investment manager. His net worth is estimated at $7 billion, according to Forbes. Loeb has an estimated net worth of $3 billion, according to the same source.Viking Global bought more shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second quarter, while Third Point started a position in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why these two Dow stocks getting added billionaire attention are smart buys right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
