2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a widely used barometer of the U.S. economy, is up 5.5% year to date. Despite this positive trend, the U.S. economy is exhibiting some alarming signs of tipping into a recession later this year. Specifically, the labor market has cooled, and unemployment has risen steadily over the past 12 months, according to the latest update from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.While economic downturns typically prompt investors to take profits on large-cap U.S. stocks, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK), both Dow Jones components, remain compelling buys for long-term investors. Let's examine why these two blue chip stocks stand out in this less-than-ideal investing environment.