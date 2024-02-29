|
29.02.2024 11:21:00
2 Dow Stocks Billionaire Investors Are Absolutely Piling Into, and 1 They Can't Sell Fast Enough
For nearly 128 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as the most-watched barometer of Wall Street's health. It's evolved from a 12-company index weighted heavily toward industrial businesses in the late 1800s to one that's now made up of 30 diverse, time-tested, multinational companies.The long-term success of the Dow's components has been quite the lure for investors. It just so happens that everyday investors have access to the portfolios of Wall Street's brightest minds to see what they've been up to.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.02.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: US-Börsen kaum verändert - Preisdaten lassen Raum für Zinsfantasien (Handelsblatt)
|
29.02.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: Wall Street im Plus - Preisdaten lassen Raum für Zinsfantasien (Handelsblatt)
|
29.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)