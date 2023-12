2 Dow Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into, and 1 They're Selling en Masse

For more than 127 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a key barometer of Wall Street's health. Since its inception, it's evolved from a 12-stock index focused on industrial companies into a 30-component index that features time-tested, diverse, multinational businesses.Although the Dow 's components have historically excelled over the long run, Wall Street's outlook for the companies that comprise this ageless index varies considerably. This is evidenced by the latest round of Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel