2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past 126 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as Wall Street's barometer of stock market health. What was once a 12-stock index full of industrial companies has blossomed into a 30-component index full of profitable, diverse, and multinational businesses.Although the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 companies that should, in theory, increase in value over the long run, some of its components make for more attractive investments than others. Among the Dow's 30 stocks are two companies that can confidently be bought hand over fist right now, as well as another that is best avoided like the plague.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading