31.07.2022 13:30:00
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
Safe stocks continue to lead the market in what seems like an unstable economy. That's why most investors need to have a few powerhouse safe stocks in their portfolios at any time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is an index of 30 blue-chip stocks that are secure, established leaders in their fields.That makes for an excellent place to start when looking for great stocks to buy. Currently from that elite group, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two top choices -- and they also happen to be Warren Buffett's longest-held stocks.After serious declines at the beginning of the pandemic that eclipsed similar companies' sales decreases, American Express has been having a blowout year. The same factors that made it susceptible to problems earlier have now been redeeming features that are bringing it back to life.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
