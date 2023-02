2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market kicked off 2023 with a bang as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped higher by nearly 3% year to date. Yet, several of the blue-chip giants that make up this index remain well below the highs they set back when markets were soaring in 2021.With those discounts in mind, let's look at a few high-performing Dow stocks that still appear attractive after January's rally. Read on for some good reasons to buy Nike (NYSE: NKE) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) right now.Nike stock raced higher by 9% in January but could have much bigger returns to come. It posted accelerating sales gains in late December, after all, with revenue jumping 27% in fiscal Q2. Nike benefited from a return to growth in the China market, but also from much higher demand in Europe and the U.S. for its newest footwear and apparel launches.