2 Drugmakers Set for Explosive Revenue This Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A blockbuster drug is one that brings in $1 billion or more in annual sales. Every pharmaceutical company aims for that level of sales. That's because these drugs often are the main drivers of the revenue engine. Blockbuster drugs accounted for 56% of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies' drug sales in 2018, according to a paper in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery.So, blockbusters are great. But even in this category of high-revenue products, there are the superstars. And two companies are set to benefit from sales of these superstars this decade. I'm talking about Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Two charts explain why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading