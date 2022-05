2 E-Commerce Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 hasn't been kind to investors so far, and it has been especially harsh to holders of e-commerce stocks. The rapid, pandemic-induced growth of online shopping over the past two years seems to be cooling off, and investors are fleeing the e-commerce sector. However, despite the near-term headwinds, the macro trend toward greater use of e-commerce is alive and well. According to Statista, retail e-commerce sales worldwide are expected to grow from $5.5 trillion in 2022 to $7.3 trillion in 2025. Two companies that are especially well-positioned to take advantage of that trend are Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading