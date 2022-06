2 Easy Ways to Set Retirement Savings Goals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Setting the right retirement savings goals is important to achieving financial security in your later years. Unfortunately, far too many people haven't figured out how much money they'll need to live on after leaving the workforce. And there's a good reason for that -- it can be complicated to try to estimate the amount you'll require decades in the future. Fortunately, there are two simple tried-and-true methods of estimating how big your nest egg needs to be. Consider picking one of them so you can set a savings goal that will ensure you're well provided for in your later years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading