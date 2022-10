2 Elon Musk Quotes From Tesla's Earnings Call That Investors Should See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) turned in a third-quarter report that was strong overall, though revenue came in a little lighter than Wall Street had expected.Revenue grew 56% year over year to a quarterly record of $21.45 billion, driven by a 55% increase in automotive segment revenue, which came in at $18.7 billion. The Street was looking for total revenue of $21.96 billion. Tesla also set quarterly records for vehicle production and deliveries, which jumped 54% and 42%, respectively, year over year. It also set records for operating profit and free cash flow, among other metrics. Moreover, its adjusted earnings per share soared 69% year over year to $1.05, beating the $1.00 analyst consensus estimate.