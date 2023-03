2 Energy Stocks That Are Heating Up Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was tough for the broader market, and most stocks were down sharply. That includes infrastructure operators Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY). Brookfield's stock price tumbled 14.5% last year, while Atlantica's plunged 27.6%.However, the energy-related infrastructure stocks have started to heat up this year:Continue reading