2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

The United States is vast and full of natural resources. The Permian Basin is America's crown jewel for the energy industry, spaning over 86,000 square miles of land along western Texas and parts of New Mexico. The oil and gas-rich region helped drive record production for the U.S. in 2023. Energy giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), with extensive footprints in the region, play significant roles.Commodity prices have fallen, pressuring each company's share price. But after looking at each company's fundamentals, this could be a dip you want to buy.Here is what makes these two energy titans screaming buys this month.