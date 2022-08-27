2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street generally paints with a broad brush, often lumping too many companies into one larger trend. For example, oil and natural gas prices have rebounded strongly from their lows in 2020, pushing energy stocks higher. And yet some energy stocks, notably those in the midstream niche, have, to some degree, been left behind. Here's why Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might still be on sale today despite the energy rebound.Magellan Midstream is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns pipelines, storage, and refining assets that serve the oil (28% of operating margin) and refined products (72%) spaces. The stock is down roughly 30% from its highs in 2018 even though it has risen sharply from its lows in 2020. And yet, given its focus on things like oil, gasoline, and diesel, you might expect it to move in similar ways to the oil giants. The difference is that Magellan charges fees for the use of its assets, so it doesn't really benefit from rising prices. Demand for energy is the big issue and ESG investors are still pushing the anti-carbon fuel angle pretty hard.Over the very long term, reduced demand for carbon fuels is highly likely. But in the near term there's no easy way to replace the products that Magellan helps move to market. So, demand for its services is likely to remain solid. Meanwhile, intrepid investors willing to go against that grain can collect a fat 8% distribution yield. Notably, the MLP covers its payout with cash flow by roughly 1.2 times, which provides ample leeway for adversity. Notably, when demand for energy fell in 2020, Magellan stood by its distribution and, when things got better again, hiked it in 2021.Continue reading