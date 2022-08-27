|
27.08.2022 11:37:00
2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today
Wall Street generally paints with a broad brush, often lumping too many companies into one larger trend. For example, oil and natural gas prices have rebounded strongly from their lows in 2020, pushing energy stocks higher. And yet some energy stocks, notably those in the midstream niche, have, to some degree, been left behind. Here's why Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might still be on sale today despite the energy rebound.Magellan Midstream is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns pipelines, storage, and refining assets that serve the oil (28% of operating margin) and refined products (72%) spaces. The stock is down roughly 30% from its highs in 2018 even though it has risen sharply from its lows in 2020. And yet, given its focus on things like oil, gasoline, and diesel, you might expect it to move in similar ways to the oil giants. The difference is that Magellan charges fees for the use of its assets, so it doesn't really benefit from rising prices. Demand for energy is the big issue and ESG investors are still pushing the anti-carbon fuel angle pretty hard.Over the very long term, reduced demand for carbon fuels is highly likely. But in the near term there's no easy way to replace the products that Magellan helps move to market. So, demand for its services is likely to remain solid. Meanwhile, intrepid investors willing to go against that grain can collect a fat 8% distribution yield. Notably, the MLP covers its payout with cash flow by roughly 1.2 times, which provides ample leeway for adversity. Notably, when demand for energy fell in 2020, Magellan stood by its distribution and, when things got better again, hiked it in 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|20,90
|-4,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.