2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every major automaker now has electric vehicles (EVs) in their product lineup. Countries and some U.S. states are looking to phase out the sale of combustion engines within the next decade or so. The writing is on the wall: Gasoline and diesel are going to be displaced, though probably not completely replaced, by electricity.What happens now? Companies like TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) change with the times or go out of business.Despite the clean energy zeitgeist, energy transitions are not overnight occurrences. The infrastructure that must be built takes time to get into place. The process is not tracked in days or years, but decades. So it is wildly premature to suggest that the end of oil is upon us.Continue reading