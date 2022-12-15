2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are booming, and governments worldwide are investing heavily in technology to keep it going. According to BloombergNEF, EVs could go from 10% of global vehicle sales in 2021 to over 40% by 2030. Transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to EVs won't be an easy feat. The energy grid must be ready for a world where EVs are commonplace. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) are two energy stocks in an excellent position to benefit from the EV boom. These companies are investing in renewable energy sources while also increasing the availability of charging stations globally to help facilitate more EV sales. If you're looking to take advantage of the EV boom, these two stocks can be a solid addition to your portfolio -- here's why.NextEra Energy is one of the largest power and energy companies in the U.S. and will help the transition to EVs by investing in clean energy to power its grid. It operates two segments: Florida Power & Light (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources (NEER).Continue reading