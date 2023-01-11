|
11.01.2023 16:08:00
2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom
The electric vehicle market has been the talk of the stock market for three years, but shares of EV companies haven't fared well as the market has dropped. Not only are investors concerned about companies executing growth plans, but they're also worried that consumers won't have enough money to buy expensive vehicles in a slowing economy with rising interest rates. But there are still some good ways to get exposure to EV stocks today without taking a risk on unproven companies or technology. Here's a look at why General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Magna International (NYSE: MGA) are great ways to get exposure to the EV industry. General Motors has announced plans to exclusively offer EVs by 2035, an ambitious goal to become a leader in the electric and autonomous vehicle market. GM has several EV models available now, including the 2023 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, with the set to be available starting in the spring of 2024. The 2024 Blazer EV, 2024 Silverado EV, and 2024 Equinox EV are also expected to be available within the next year. But this only scratches the surface of GM's EV plans. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,20
|1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX etwas leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen geben vor dem Wochenende nach. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.