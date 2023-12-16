|
16.12.2023 14:05:00
2 ETFs I Like More Than Invesco QQQ Trust for 2024
Reflecting on the stock market in 2023, I can honestly say many major indexes and companies performed better than expected. All three major indexes (S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite) are positive for the year, and unless something drastic happens, they should finish the year that way.One of the bigger winners of 2023 has been the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index. The Nasdaq-100 tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Its popularity has made it the second-most traded ETF in the U.S., based on daily volume traded.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
