Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
22.02.2026 15:00:00
2 ETFs Robinhood Retail Investors Favor Over Palantir, Alphabet, Meta, and Netflix Shares
Investors poured in some $167 billion into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January, a record for the month, according to ETFGI, an ETF data tracker. There is now about $14 trillion invested in U.S. ETFs, which is 31% more than the $10.7 trillion in January 2025. And that's about 570% more than the $2 trillion in U.S. ETF assets 10 years ago. The hottest ETF in the world in recent years has been the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), which is now the world's largest ETF with some $1.5 trillion in assets. In January alone, it captured $16.3 billion in net inflows. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
