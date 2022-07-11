|
2 ETFs Warren Buffett Owns Through Berkshire Hathaway -- Should You Buy Them Too?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has the most closely followed stock portfolio in the world, and for a few good reasons. For one thing, it's a massive collection of investments. Even after the recent stock market downturn, Berkshire's portfolio is worth about $329 billion, making up more than half of the conglomerate's entire market cap. Second, the portfolio has a long history of market-beating investments that many investors would otherwise overlook or consider "boring." And last but certainly not least, many of the investments in the portfolio were hand-selected by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself.However, a few years ago, Berkshire reported an interesting move in its portfolio. The company added shares of two exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. And while these are relatively small investments for Berkshire, it represents Berkshire's first major index fund investments. Here's a look at Berkshire's two ETFs and why they could be some of Warren Buffett's favorite investments even though they currently make up a tiny fraction of Berkshire's overall portfolio.The two ETFs in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). And they are both very similar. Both are S&P 500 index funds, which means they are designed to deliver the same long-term performance as the S&P 500 index.Continue reading
