2 Excellent ETFs That Will Help You Capitalize On the AI Revolution

According to an analysis from The Washington Post, more than 1,000 publicly traded companies mentioned artificial intelligence (AI) in their recent quarterly earnings calls with investors. That number has increased almost 30-fold since a decade ago.The AI industry is still in its infancy, but the technology is projected to add anywhere between $13 trillion and $200 trillion to the global economy by 2030, depending on which estimates you rely upon. With that much potential opportunity to tap into, it's little wonder so many companies are racing to incorporate AI into their operations.If you are interested in tapping into the AI boom yourself through stock investment, how do you pick the long-term AI winners and losers from such a large number of companies? Maybe you don't have to.