|
04.08.2023 12:15:00
2 Excellent Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Even with equity markets recovering, many stocks have yet to bounce back from last year's downturn. So there are plenty of opportunities for investors to pick up quality stocks from the discount bin. Of course, not all stocks that are down will bounce back over the long run, so as always, it's essential to choose wisely.With that said, let's consider two stocks that lagged the market over the past year and are worth holding onto for a while: PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR). PayPal struggled a bit over the past year and a half as its pandemic-related boom ended. The company's user and revenue growth decelerated compared to their 2020 levels, and it has also been on the wrong side of currency exchange rate dynamics that have taken a bite out of its top-line growth metrics. All these issues explain why PayPal hasn't performed very well on the stock market. But zooming out can help bring a bit of perspective.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!