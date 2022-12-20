2 Exceptional Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This is kind of a strange time to be a passive income investor. After more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates, you can suddenly receive a risk-free 3.5% interest rate on your totally liquid savings account deposits. That's a little more than twice as much as the yield you'd receive from the average dividend-paying stock in the S&P 500 index.If you want a portfolio that generates enough dividend income to fuel your dream retirement, it's a good idea to fill it with companies that have the capacity to raise their payouts at a rapid pace. Both of these companies have histories of rapid dividend hikes and look well-positioned to continue boosting those payouts in the years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading