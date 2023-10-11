|
11.10.2023 12:00:00
2 Exciting Biotech Stocks to Buy With Less Than $10
You don't have to invest a pile of cash to get in on some of biotech's exciting players early in their growth story. In fact, with just a few dollars, you can pick up shares of a company that could eventually make a big mark in the world of healthcare.Of course, patience is a must, since it takes time to bring a candidate through the pipeline or sell a new technology to clients. But that's OK, since it's always best to invest for the long term -- that way, you truly can increase your chances of benefiting from a company's successes.Today, two exciting biotech stocks represent great buying opportunities for investors with a long-term view. I'm talking about gene editing company Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) and "organism company" Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
