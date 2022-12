2 Explosive Stocks to Buy Now That Could Double Your Money in a Decade or Less

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For long-term investors with capital to deploy in the current market, it's still a great time to put money to work in wonderful stocks with robust underlying businesses. While stocks across most sectors have declined over the past year, it's vital that investors not confuse share price fluctuations with the potential of an underlying business.Some stocks might be trading down for valid reasons. But others, like Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), could be undervalued by investors and still hold tremendous potential over the next 5 to 10 years or longer. As always, a look beyond the share price of a company and a close evaluation of the underlying business are keys before you buy or sell a stock. With that said, here's a closer look at the viability of Upstart and Pinterest. Each of these stocks are trading on sale, but still have explosive growth potential in the years ahead.Continue reading