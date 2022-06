2 Extremely Concerning Metrics From This Growth Stock's Q4 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is trading at multi-year lows. The cannabis producer has been struggling to find ways to grow and seems to be in an endless holding pattern, waiting for the U.S. to legalize pot so that it can execute on multiple deals it has pending, including one from 2019 involving the acquisition of multi-state operator Acreage Holdings.There's no timetable as to when (or if) that deal may finally get across the finish line. And in the meantime, Canopy Growth still needs to strengthen its existing operations, which frankly don't look great right now. When the cannabis company released its latest quarterly results last week, there were two concerning numbers that stood out to me.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading