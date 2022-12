2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been tough for investors, to put it mildly. The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into the worst bear market of the decade, and the tech-heavy index is currently 30% off its high. But some billionaire hedge fund managers bought stocks throughout the downturn.For instance, Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management aggressively scooped up shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), growing his position 14-fold since the end of 2021. Amazon is now his 11th-largest holding out of more than 1,300 stocks. Meanwhile, Chris Hohn of TCI Fund Management is investing hand over fist in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), increasing his position 19-fold since the end of 2021. Alphabet is now his largest holding, and it accounts for more than 23% of his portfolio.Those large purchases suggest a high degree of confidence. Is it time to buy these two FAANG stocks?