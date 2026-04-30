Axon Holdings Aktie

Axon Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007

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30.04.2026 09:35:00

2 Factors Dragging Down Axon Enterprise Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) have been trending lower since late 2025, and have dropped by around 30% so far this year alone. But why has this growth stock fallen into such a slump?Chalk it up to two factors. First, earlier this year, Axon got caught up in the market's general rotation away from the SaaS (software-as-a-service) sector. Second, concerns about the stock's valuation and the company's high level of stock-based compensation have weighed on shares.Taking a closer look at both factors, we may be able to determine whether buying the dip now or waiting in the hope of an even lower entry point is the better move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Axon Enterprise 341,10 -0,18% Axon Enterprise

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