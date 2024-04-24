|
24.04.2024 12:17:00
2 Falling AI Stocks That Can Soar by Over 40%, According to Wall Street
Are you looking for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that could be good buys amid the stock market's recent pullback? If you're willing to take on some risk, there are some beaten-down stocks that may generate some good returns, at least, according to Wall Street. Based on analyst price targets, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Bigbear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) could both generate 40% returns or better in the near future. Here's a closer look at these stocks and what would need to happen for them to rally.Shares of C3.ai have plunged 25% thus far in 2024. This comes after a much stronger rally in 2023, when the stock surged 157% amid the hype in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
