2 Fantastic Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy Now

A high yield is not enough to make a stock attractive for dividend investors. A generous dividend must be sustainable in good times and in bad. The post-pandemic global economy, marked by high inflation, supply chain issues, and concern over a potential recession, is going to test every single company.One good option for dividend investors looking for stability is to focus on industries that are concentrated and unlikely to be disrupted. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) operate two of the three major wireless networks in the United States, and the services they offer have become a necessity for most consumers.It won't be entirely smooth sailing for either telecom giant, but both stocks offer high yields and relative safety for dividend investors aiming to avoid excessive risks.Continue reading