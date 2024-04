2 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

While some stocks have responded to the 2024 bull market better than others, an abundance of stocks have followed this rising tide. There's no predicting how long this next bull market will last, although historically speaking, these periods tend to significantly outlast bear markets in average duration.If you're investing in top stocks for the long haul, what the market does in a few weeks, months, or even years won't deter you from building your portfolio in all market conditions. On that note, here are two fantastic growth stocks to consider putting cash into the next time you go shopping for businesses to add to your basket of investments.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has made a habit of developing successful products that address significant patient populations with needs that have historically been unmet by existing medications or treatments. Its cystic fibrosis drug franchise has remained a leader in this multi-billion-dollar segment of the rare disease drug market for years, because Vertex's products are the only ones that treat the root cause of this genetic illness.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel