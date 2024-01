2 Financial Stocks You Can Buy Right Now Before They Surge Even Higher

The S&P 500 officially hit a new all-time high last week, confirming a new bull market. Inflation continues to subside, and many expect interest rate cuts this year, which could fuel a further surge in stocks.As a long-term investor, your focus should be on consistently putting your cash to work in quality companies with robust competitive advantages that are growing well. It's also important to diversify across industries to gain exposure to different aspects of the economy.Two growth stocks in the financial sector that can make solid additions to your portfolio are Kinsale Capital (NYSE: KNSL) and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW). Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel