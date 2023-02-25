|
25.02.2023 12:32:00
2 Fintech Stocks That Could Be Home Runs for Patient Investors
Financial technology, or fintech, stocks have been beaten down in the recent downturn, but there are some that still look incredibly promising from a long-term perspective. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why he has invested in SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) in his own stock portfolio, while Tyler Crowe thinks investors should pay attention to S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!