2 Fintech Stocks That Could Be Home Runs for Patient Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Financial technology, or fintech, stocks have been beaten down in the recent downturn, but there are some that still look incredibly promising from a long-term perspective. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why he has invested in SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) in his own stock portfolio, while Tyler Crowe thinks investors should pay attention to S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.Continue reading