2 Fintech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

The fintech sector has mostly been struggling of late.The boom in digital payments during the pandemic has faded, and new competition in the sector is also putting pressure on established incumbents. However, the fintech sector still seems to have a bright future in front of it, as there's little question that digital payments will continue to replace cash and that consumers want to use the most convenient forms of payment available, such as by using their phones instead of credit cards.Considering the long-term growth in the space, there are a number of ways to capitalize on the growth opportunity in the fintech sector. Keep reading to see two stocks that will help you do just that.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel