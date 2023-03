2 Firecracker Stocks You Can Buy With Less Than $10 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most leading brokerage firms offer fractional investing to their clients, which helps them buy less than a full share of a given company if they don't have the means to buy full shares. It's a great tool for small-scale investors who might want to buy into a stock like Chipotle Mexican Grill, which trades at $1,493 per share at the moment -- a relatively large outlay. But some of these smaller investors might still want to own full shares in a company.While every stock portfolio should include a healthy mix of large, blue-chip companies like Chipotle, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, there are some enticing opportunities at the smaller end of the market for investors with a little more risk appetite. Let's explore why GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are two of the most intriguing picks. As an added bonus, either stock can be bought with a $10 bill.The market for action cameras is relatively niche, and the segment doesn't generate much growth as a result, which is exactly the problem GoPro has suffered from for years. Its stock set an all-time high of $93.85 in 2014, but it has steadily declined to trade at $5.21 today. But there are some clear signs its business has stabilized, and the stock has the means to make a recovery.Continue reading