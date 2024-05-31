|
31.05.2024 11:30:00
2 Former Growth Stocks Down 96% That Could Keep Crashing
There's a long list of stocks that soared during the pandemic only to crash as consumer behavior changed. Some of those stocks have staged recoveries, while others remain deep in negative territory and may never reclaim those pandemic-era highs.Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) were high-flyers during the pandemic, but plunging demand for pricey exercise bikes and fake meat products has put the stocks through the wringer. It may be tempting to bet on turnarounds, but both stocks look poised for even deeper losses.Connected fitness company Peloton attempted to turn itself around after demand for its pricey bikes and treadmills cratered in the post-pandemic world. The company leaned on its mobile app and subscriptions while slashing costs, and it did succeed in growing its subscription revenue considerably.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
