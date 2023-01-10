|
2 Formerly Sizzling-Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The current bear market undoubtedly tempered enthusiasm for growth stocks, particularly those in the tech sector. And stocks that once boasted high revenue growth rates have seen revenue rise at a considerably slower pace or, sometimes, fall into decline.Some companies, particularly cloud stocks, did manage to maintain their rapid growth in the current environment, even if their stock prices don't necessarily reflect it. Amid the bear market, growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) now sell at significant discounts and much lower valuations, a condition that could spark a revival in these two formerly hot stocks.Snowflake offers consumption-based access to a data cloud platform, something better known as "data-as-a-service." Its software facilitates the storage, security, permissions, and use of a company's data by storing it in the cloud.Continue reading
