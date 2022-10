2 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even relatively modest investments can lead to enormous gains. And those colossal gains can set you up for life. Consider how a $10,000 investment in Netflix made 10 years ago would have grown to more than $280,000 today. At the stock's peak, that initial $10,000 would have soared to more than $858,000. Needless to say, that sort of money can be life-changing. Let's have a look at other two companies I think can deliver life-changing returns: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).Continue reading