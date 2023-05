2 Gaming Stocks Up 35% (or More) to Buy In May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video game industry has experienced ups and downs over the years, but it has come a long way since the arcade heyday in the 1970s. New platforms and technologies brought new people into the hobby and pushed the value of the market higher. The games market is expected to reach $385 billion this year, according to Statista. This is a big market for content platforms like Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and leading gaming peripheral brands like Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR). After a sluggish year of growth, these stocks are trading up 35% or more this year, as investors see a recovery on the horizon.If you're interested in adding a gaming stock to your portfolio, here's why these two stocks would be great choices in May.Continue reading