2 Glorious Growth Stocks Down 55% and 85% to Buy on the Dip

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 15% this year already, but most of its gains can be attributed to the performance of a small group of trillion-dollar titans like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple. In fact, many stocks at the smaller end of the market are actually trading down year to date. That includes software providers like Workiva (NYSE: WK) and Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), which have seen lackluster stock performance since the tech frenzy ended in 2021. These two stocks now trade 55% and 85% below their all-time highs, respectively. Despite the disappointing stock performance, both companies have delivered consistent revenue growth since then, and they are beginning to look like very attractive investments at current levels.Here's why it might be time to buy the dip on these two growth stocks.