|
02.05.2023 12:11:00
2 Good Reasons to Buy Apple Stock, and 1 Major Risk to Consider
Few companies have created more wealth for their long-term investors than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone maker is one of the most profitable businesses in history, with a staggering $100 billion in net income in fiscal 2022 alone. Here are two reasons even more profits likely are ahead for Apple and its shareowners -- as well as a key risk that investors need to be mindful of.Once people buy an Apple device, they tend to remain loyal customers. This strong user retention is a major reason for the company's success. It generates bountiful recurring revenue, both from repeat device sales and ongoing service subscriptions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!