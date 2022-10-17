|
2 Great Reasons to Take Another Look at Roku
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has fallen off a cliff in 2022 as investors worry about a possible recession. However, despite the recent stock decline, there are reasons to be optimistic about the company's long-term future.Here are two great reasons for investors to take another look at Roku.When people first look at Roku, chances are they assume the company makes most of its money from hardware -- streaming sticks, players, and streaming bars. However, anyone who looks at its earnings releases quickly realizes that Roku only makes around 12% of its revenue from hardware. Instead, it generates 88% of its money from platform revenue, selling digital advertising and content-distribution services. Continue reading
