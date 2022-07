2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the stock market sell-off, it is time to take a look at some high-quality companies that have been beaten up. The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Image source: Getty Images.Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies. These spaces often include sophisticated laboratories, which means most office REITs simply are not able to provide space that meets the specifications of these tenants. Office REITs in general have been under a cloud since the beginning of the pandemic, since working from home was so successful. That said, work from home is more difficult for life sciences companies, which require special lab workspaces and a more collaborative environment. Continue reading