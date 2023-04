2 Great Tech Stocks With Strong Cash Flows

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. economy is grappling with several challenges such as rising inflation, increasing interest rates, and worsening S&P 500 earnings estimates.In an inflationary economic environment, it makes sense for retail investors to invest money in the stock market instead of parking it in cash. However, investors should also focus on picking fundamentally strong stocks with robust cash flows that are capable of withstanding the current recessionary pressures. Cash flows enable a company to fund its operations and growth initiatives without resorting to expensive debt. Additionally, cash flows can be returned to shareholders as dividends or share repurchases.Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), two tech companies with strong cash flows, could be attractive buys now.Continue reading