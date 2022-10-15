|
15.10.2022 11:03:00
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.RJ Fulton: It probably isn't well known among its users, but Coinbase also creates products for non-retail investors. Referred to as institutional investors, these investors tend to be large businesses that typically have much more capital at their disposal than retail investors. Coinbase is attempting to diversify its revenue streams by offering services to these institutional investors. Called Coinbase Prime, this is a solution for institutional investors to trade crypto, research trends, and even integrate with their existing software to provide a seamless trading experience.Continue reading
