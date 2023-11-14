|
14.11.2023 14:24:00
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Roblox Stock
Investors are warming up to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock again. The entertainment platform reported strong third-quarter results in early November that have helped propel the stock to excellent year-to-date gains. Roblox investors are looking at nearly 40% returns, compared to the 14% rally in the S&P 500.It wasn't all good news in the report, though. Roblox is still struggling to demonstrate a clear path toward profitability, for example. Yet investors will find more to like in this report than to be worried about.Engagement is a foundational growth metric for any entertainment business, and Roblox is performing very well on this score. Its user base was up 20% in Q3, and hours of engagement rose at the same healthy clip, to 16 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
