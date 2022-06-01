|
01.06.2022 15:06:05
2 Green Flags for Amazon's Future
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is having a challenging time adjusting to the reversal of the e-commerce surge it experienced at the pandemic's onset. Now that billions of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and people are, by and large, less concerned about social distancing, the amount of shopping they're doing in-store is rising again. Some investors might consider that a red flag for the stock.Yet even with that in mind, there are at least two green flags for long-term investors in Amazon: Its more-profitable web services segment is thriving, and it has developed a robust advertising business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
