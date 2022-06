2 Green Flags for AMD's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) may not be the dominant player in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, where rival Nvidia rules the roost, but there is no doubt that the massive opportunity in this space is going to be a key catalyst for the former's growth in the long run.According to Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia controlled 78% of the market for discrete GPUs used in gaming personal computers (PCs) and laptops in the first quarter of the year. Similarly, Nvidia also dominates the market for data center graphics cards with an estimated market share of over 80%, according to market research firm Omdia.AMD, however, has shown signs that it could win big from the PC and data center GPU markets, which are two green flags that investors may want to take a closer look at.